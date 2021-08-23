Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

