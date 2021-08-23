Palladium Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.