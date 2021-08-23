Palladium Partners LLC Sells 57 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

