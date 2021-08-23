Pallapay (PALLA) Market Capitalization Hits $4.68 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $454,083.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00130990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00159245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.02 or 1.00251541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.41 or 0.00991642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.97 or 0.06660642 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

