Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Head-To-Head Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palomar and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02% Enstar Group 80.75% 32.63% 8.86%

Risk and Volatility

Palomar has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 12.83 $6.26 million $0.35 243.43 Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.70 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Palomar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

