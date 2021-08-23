Pangolin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.50 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 191.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $75.86 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

