PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.23 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $99.54 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00367927 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.79 or 0.00949121 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.