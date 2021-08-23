Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

