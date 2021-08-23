Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.98 Million Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%. As a group, analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.