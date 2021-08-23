Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $681.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,010,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.