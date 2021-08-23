Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $203.41 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

