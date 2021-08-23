Patricia L. Wadors Sells 568 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCOR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,657,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,816,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,436,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

