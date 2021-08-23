Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,304,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 645,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.68 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.