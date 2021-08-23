Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 2,933 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.