Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,779 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

