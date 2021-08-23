Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

