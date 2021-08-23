Patten Group Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover stock opened at $172.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

