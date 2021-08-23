Patten Group Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

