Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,590 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

FLOT opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

