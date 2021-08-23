Patten Group Inc. Has $467,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

