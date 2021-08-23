Patten Group Inc. Increases Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

DIV opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

