Patten Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

