Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.92. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 9,476 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

