Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

