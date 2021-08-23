Paycor HCM Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) Quiet Period To Expire on August 30th

Paycor HCM’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. Paycor HCM had issued 18,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $425,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Paycor HCM’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.80 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.