Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1683 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 110.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.00 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.