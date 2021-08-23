PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,276.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 157.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 157.3% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $707,606.07 and $22,276.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00090305 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,100,216 coins and its circulating supply is 45,860,036 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

