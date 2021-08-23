Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,607 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Outfront Media worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

