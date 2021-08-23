Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.84 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

