Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $122.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $130.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

