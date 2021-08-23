Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 92807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385,833 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.3% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 546,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,629 shares during the last quarter. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.