Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.