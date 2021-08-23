Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.54 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

