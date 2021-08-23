Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 43,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,989,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 93.26.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

