Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 43,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,989,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 93.26.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.