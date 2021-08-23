PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

PTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

PetroChina stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 255,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PetroChina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 50,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

