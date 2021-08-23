Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 270 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

