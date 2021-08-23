Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

