Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,362,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

