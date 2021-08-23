Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,152,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $162,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $50.21. 864,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,362,008. The company has a market capitalization of $281.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.