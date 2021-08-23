Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

