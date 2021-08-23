Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

