Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £127,400 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 682.87. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 623 ($8.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

