Phoenixcoin Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $606.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,987,300 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

