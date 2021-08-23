PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $51,600.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 124,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,070. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

