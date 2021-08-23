PHX Minerals Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 211,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,713 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PHX Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 5,754.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PHX Minerals worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.