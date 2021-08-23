PIBBLE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,358.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $40.26 million and $62,358.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00828740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

