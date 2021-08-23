Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 351 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $222.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

