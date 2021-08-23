Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.