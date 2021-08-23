Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 345.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Shares of JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

