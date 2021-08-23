Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.64.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

